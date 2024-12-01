Make It Real Ninja Real Ninja Teaches Martial Arts At A Famous Temple In Tokyo-Sumida -17Th January To 2Th February 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sumida-Ryogoku area of Tokyo, famous as the home of sumo, Japan's national sport, is home to many famous historical sites that give a glimpse into the country's history.

In the Ryogoku area, you can experience being a ninja at Ekoin Temple, a temple famous for being the place where sumo wrestling was held about 200 years ago. This tour allows you to learn the martial arts of the ninja, who were used for intelligence activities during the Edo period when samurai roamed about with swords.

Tourism Media Services spoke to the organisers to find out more about the tour.

■Tell me the highlights of the tour

Ekoin is a temple that was founded about 360 years ago. The tour is conducted by the Musashi clan, descendants of ninjas from the Edo period, and is a highlight of the experience at this authentic ancient temple.

The Musashi clan's ancestors were ninja from the Iga area. They served the Tokugawa family for 265 years, including under Tokugawa Ieyasu, the most powerful samurai of the Edo period, and performed intelligence missions such as guarding and secretly serving the Tokugawa family.

Genuine ninjutsu taught by a real ninja. The theme is "Shinobi damashii (Words that express the spirit of the ninja)" and there are no intense ninjutsu moves that involve flying or rolling, so it's easy to participate.



The experience menu includes meditation and dance, ninja talk, explanation of ninja tools, walking technique, training in a grove, breathing techniques, photography, etc. The experience lasts for about 2 hours from 1:30 pm.

You can also look forward to the clan's dance performance, and after the experience, you will be able to take a commemorative photo. If you wish, you can also try tasting "Hyoryo-gan", which was a ninja's energy food. We hope you will join the tour and try it for yourself.

