Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Now Accepting Legacy Donations To Further Their Mission

- William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and PresidentBURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is pleased to announce their ability to accept and arrange to accept legacy donations. Legacy giving, also known as planned giving, is a way for donors to leave a charitable gift to a nonprofit through their estate plan. These gifts are typically larger than standard donations and can come from a variety of assets, including wills, retirement accounts, and life insurance policies.AUADD is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 2003, dedicated to promoting safe and responsible driving practices to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on our roads. With the support of legacy donations, AUADD will be able to expand their proven, life saving (they purport to have educated over 400,000 teens against the dangers of destructive driving since 2003) high school-teen driver education program, by turning the original paper form into an app form, to reach and impact over one million teens a year to start. This expansion of our turn on safe driving educational program, will make our roads safer for everyone. Legacy gifts can be designated for specific programs or initiatives within AUADD, ensuring that donors' passions and values are honored. In addition to their proven, lifesaving teen driver education program, they also serve victims, and directly affect state legislation. A legacy gift can be directed to benefit programs, or simply to help with the daily costs of saving lives. As an all-volunteer organization, a donor can rest assured that every dollar will be used to save more lives. Not for administration costs, per their IRS yearly filings."We are thrilled to announce that AUADD is now able to accept legacy donations. These gifts will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our mission of creating safer roads for all Americans," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, Founder and President of AUADD. "Legacy giving is a powerful way for individuals to leave a lasting impact and support causes they care about. We are grateful for the generosity of our donors and their commitment to our cause."AUADD encourages individuals to consider legacy giving to support their mission and make a lasting difference in the fight against destructive driving. Donors can work with their financial advisors to determine the best way to include AUADD in their estate plans. For more information on legacy giving and other ways to support AUADD, please visit their website at .Legacy giving is a meaningful and impactful way for individuals to leave a lasting legacy and support causes they are passionate about. AUADD is grateful for the support of their donors and looks forward to the positive impact these legacy gifts will have on their mission. Together, we can make our roads safer for all Americans.

