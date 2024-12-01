Cosan Group’S Strategic Shift: Debt Reduction Takes Center Stage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Cosan Group, a Brazilian conglomerate, is implementing major organizational changes through executive reshuffles as it focuses on debt reduction and business restructuring. This shift marks a departure from the group's traditional expansion-through-acquisition strategy.



Recently, Cosan announced major changes in its top management. Ricardo Mussa, who previously led Raízen, the joint venture with Shell for distribution and energy, stepped down to take on a role at Cosan Investments. Nelson Gomes took over Raízen's leadership.



This executive reshuffle is not an isolated event. A year earlier, Cosan had already restructured its top management. Several key business managers left the company during this period, including Beto Abreu, who moved to Suzano .



The group's focus on debt reduction is evident. Cosan's net debt reached R$21.7 ($3.6) billion at the end of the third quarter, up from R$21.5 billion in the previous quarter. The company's leverage, measured by the net debt to EBITDA ratio, increased to 2.9 times from 2.7 times.



Cosan's billion-dollar investment in Vale at the end of 2022 was a turning point. Originally a sugar and ethanol producer, Cosan has evolved into an energy and infrastructure conglomerate. However, this investment in Vale, while significant, has not yielded the expected level of management influence.



The group now faces a critical juncture. High interest rates and currency volatility compound the pressure to reduce debt. The question arises: which assets might Cosan divest to achieve this goal?

Raízen, Cosan's main asset, has made substantial investments in an Argentine refinery and second-generation ethanol. These assets are not yet strong cash generators. The company has sold distributed generation businesses and may dispose of more in the coming months.



Other Cosan businesses are also under scrutiny. Moove, initially slated for an IPO, may now consider private investment. Compass, the natural gas business, is open to private placement, with interested investors already in the picture.







The fate of Cosan's stake in Vale (currently around 4%) remains uncertain. While it's an easily sellable asset, it's unclear if Ometto would part with the entire holding.



This strategic shift reflects Cosan's adaptation to current market conditions. The group is prioritizing financial stability over aggressive expansion, a move that could reshape its future trajectory in Brazil's dynamic business landscape.



Cosan Group's Strategic Shift: Debt Reduction Takes Center Stage

