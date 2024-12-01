(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Syrian conflict has taken an unexpected turn as rebel forces recaptured Aleppo in December 2024. This development marks a significant shift in the long-running civil war. The swift offensive caught many by surprise, reshaping the regional power dynamics.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS led the charge, seizing control of most of Aleppo within days. The group's success stems from the weakening of Assad's key allies. Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah face their own challenges, limiting their ability to support the Syrian regime.



Russia's involvement in Ukraine has stretched its military resources thin. The ongoing conflict has drained Russian forces, reducing their capacity to assist Assad. Meanwhile, Iran grapples with internal unrest and external pressures, hampering its influence in Syria.



Hezbollah, once a formidable force in Syria, has suffered heavy losses in its conflict with Israel. The group's military capabilities have been significantly diminished. This power vacuum created an opportunity for rebel forces to make substantial gains.



Turkey's role in the region has grown more prominent. As a supporter of Syrian opposition groups, Turkey may now have a greater say in Syria's future. The offensive could also help address Turkey's refugee concerns, a pressing domestic issue.



The United States has blamed Assad's reliance on Russia and Iran for the current crisis. American troops remain in northeastern Syria as part of an anti-jihadist coalition. Their presence adds another layer of complexity to the situation.



HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani has called for moderation in Aleppo. He urged his followers to protect minorities and maintain order. This approach aims to present a more palatable image of the rebel group to the international community.

The Shifting Sands of Syria: Assad's Allies Falter as Rebels Reclaim Aleppo

The humanitarian situation in Aleppo remains dire. The United Nations reports closed hospitals and deteriorating security conditions. The international airport's closure further complicates aid efforts and civilian movement.



Assad vowed to defeat what he termed "terrorists," emphasizing Syria's resilience. Iran expressed strong support for the Syrian government. Russia conducted airstrikes on rebel positions, demonstrating its continued, albeit limited, involvement.



The fall of Aleppo represents a significant challenge to Assad's regime. It could potentially reshape the Syrian conflict's trajectory. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Syrian army can mount an effective counter-offensive.



This development underscores the complex interplay of regional and international interests in Syria. It highlights how conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Lebanon have converged to impact the Syrian civil war. The situation remains fluid, with potential far-reaching consequences for the region.



