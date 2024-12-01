Kolkata Youth Claims Assault In Dhaka Over Hindu Identity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 22-year-old man from Kolkata, Sayan Ghosh, has alleged that he was assaulted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after revealing his identity as a Hindu from India. Ghosh, a resident of Belgharia in West Bengal, had visited Bangladesh on November 23 and was staying with a friend's family.

On the evening of November 26, while out for a walk with his friend, Ghosh claimed they were accosted by a group of four to five men near his friend's residence. "As me and my friend went out for a stroll late in the evening on November 26, a group of four-five youths accosted me around 70 metres from my friend's residence. They asked me about my identity. As I told them I was from India and a Hindu, they started kicking and punching me and even attacked my friend who tried to save me," Ghosh was quoted as saying by PTI. Ghosh added that the attackers also snatched his phone and wallet at knife-point.

Ghosh claimed that attempts to seek help were in vain as bystanders did not intervene, and local police at Shyampur station refused to lodge a complaint, questioning instead why he was visiting Bangladesh . Ghosh was only allowed to leave after showing his passport and visa.

Denied treatment at two private medical facilities, Ghosh eventually received medical care at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where he required stitches for injuries on his head and forehead.

| Mamata Banerjee vows support to PM Modi govt on ISKCON issue in Bangladesh

Fearing further complications, Ghosh refrained from approaching the Indian High Commission in Dhaka . He returned to Kolkata on November 30, crossing the Darshana border and taking a train to Belgharia. On his return, he filed a complaint at the Belgharia police station.

Ghosh expressed his disappointment, saying,“I could not imagine such a nightmarish situation in a neighboring country with shared culture and language.”