World AIDS Day: Over 39 Million People Worldwide Affected By HIV

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On December 1st, the World Organization (WHO) announced that 39.9 million people worldwide are currently living with HIV.

On Sunday, December 1st, the organization called on countries around the world to take coordinated and serious efforts to eliminate new infections by 2030.

The theme for this year's World Day is“Choose Rights: My Health, My Right,” which emphasizes the importance of equal and rights-based access to healthcare services.

The United Nations, in observance of World AIDS Day, has stated that 25% of people living with HIV worldwide are not receiving life-saving treatment.

It is worth noting that AIDS, also known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, is transmitted through the HIV virus. The symptoms can be detected in three stages.

In the first stage, a person may experience either severe or mild infections, and in the following stages, the disease leads to general weakness and severe inflammation in the body.

This global awareness campaign highlights the ongoing struggle against HIV and AIDS, urging governments, organizations, and individuals to collaborate towards a common goal of eradication.

The call for equal healthcare access is crucial in reducing stigma and ensuring that all people, regardless of their status, receive the necessary treatment and care.

As we observe World AIDS Day, it is important to remember that the fight against HIV is not just a medical challenge but also a social one. Empowering individuals with knowledge, access to resources, and healthcare services can play a vital role in combating the epidemic and reducing its impact on communities around the world.

The goal of zero new infections by 2030 is a challenge that requires collective action, compassion, and a commitment to human rights.

