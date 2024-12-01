Dy CM Seeks Report On Illegal Riverbed Mining In Pulwama
Date
12/1/2024 3:14:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary who is also the Minister for mining Department J&K Govt on Sunday directed the District Mineral Officer-DMO Pulwama to file a detailed report on illegal riverbed mining -RBM in taking place in Romshi nallah in Cheva Kalan , Cheva Khurd and its adjoining villages.
The Dy CM responded to noted social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat on X as he had highlighted the illegal mining work being carried out in Romshi nallah inspite of NGTs direction to stop it.
ADVERTISEMENT
” Noted Action will be taken” said Dy CM in his reply to Raja Muzaffar Bhat on X
Dr Raja Muzaffar who has filed over more than half dozen petitions in National Green Tribunal -NGT on illegal riverbed mining had posted GPS pics on x and tagged Dy CM , DC Pulwama and many other officers. Pertinently Raja Muzaffar Bhat has already filed a petition in this case in National Green Tribunal -NGT last year in November and a notice had already been issued to Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and JK State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority-SEIAA by NGT.
ADVERTISEMENT
The NGT Principal bench presided over by Justice Prakash Srivastava (Chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Veil (Expert Member) had directed the District Magistrate Pulwama and SEIAA to submit detailed reports before the next hearing scheduled for February 5th, 2024. Following this the J&K Pollution Control Committee had imposed a ban on illegal mining and issued closure orders as well in February this year.
“ In Spite of the closure order issued by JKPCC , illegal mining has been going on in Romshi nallah in Pulwama and many other streams . The machines like JCBs L&T cranes are used which are otherwise banned under all relevant laws. The DMO Pulwama has failed to act and allows the illegal work. I am grateful to Dy CM Surinder Choudhary for taking cognizance of my post on X but what report will DMO Pulwama submit when he himself allows all this illegal work. I would suggest Deputy CM to handover this case to JK Anti Corruption Bureau -ACB for an in-depth probe” said Dr Raja Muzaffar
Read Also
RTIM Delegation Meets Chief Engineer IFC
J&K Court Closes PIL For Regulating Mining Activities In J&K
Pertinently illegal riverbed mining has been going on at large scale in Nallah Sukhnag beerwah Budgam , Vaishav in Kulgam , Rambiara in Shopian as well.
” Except DC Shopian, other DC's in J&K are not proactive against the mining mafia. I would request CM Omar Abdullah, Dy CM Surinder Choudhary
to take a notice of this”
Dr Raja Muzaffar added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01122024000215011059ID1108944140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.