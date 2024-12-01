عربي


Search Continues For Two Missing Car Accident Victims In J & K's Doda

12/1/2024 3:14:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A search operation to trace out two persons who went missing after their car plunged into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district continued for the second day on Sunday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Mehta visited the accident site in Kandhote-Shiva Pul area to oversee the joint rescue operation, the officials said.

The vehicle plunged into the river on Saturday morning, resulting in one fatality while two individuals are still missing.

Rescue teams, including personnel from NDRF, SDRF and Quick Response Team of police, and local volunteers are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals, the officials said.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner and SSP inspected the roadside conditions at Kandhote-Shiva Pul to assess safety measures and identify potential improvements to prevent such incidents in the future.

The district administration has assured all necessary support to the rescue teams and has expressed its condolences to the bereaved family, the officials said.

