White House Commented On The Possibility Of Territorial Concessions Of Ukraine
Date
12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Ukraine should determine its own position in terms of
territorial concessions in order to achieve peace with Russia."
Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the US
president, said this in a statement to CNN,
Azernews reports.
"In my opinion, the main point is that Ukraine should determine
its own destiny," he said.
According to him, the solution should not be imposed from
outside, including Washington. He noted that Washington actively
interacts with Kyiv and discusses the possible format of future
negotiations.
MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108944125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.