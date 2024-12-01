White House Commented On The Possibility Of Territorial Concessions Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Ukraine should determine its own position in terms of territorial concessions in order to achieve peace with Russia."

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the US president, said this in a statement to CNN, Azernews reports.

"In my opinion, the main point is that Ukraine should determine its own destiny," he said.

According to him, the solution should not be imposed from outside, including Washington. He noted that Washington actively interacts with Kyiv and discusses the possible format of future negotiations.