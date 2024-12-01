Kuwait Amir Receives Cable From Oman Deputy PM
12/1/2024 3:06:21 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received a cable from the Sultanate of Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, expressing sincere appreciation for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their participation in the 45th GCC Sumit on behalf of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
Sayyid Fahd Al-Said wished His Highness the Amir good health and further progress and prosperity.
In response, His Highness the Amir sent a cable thanking Sayyid Fahd, expressing his gratitude for the sincere sentiments.
He praised his participation on behalf of Sultan Haitham and appreciated his significant contributions to the Summit's success.
He also wished Oman and its people continued progress and prosperity under Sultan Haitham's wise leadership. (end)
