Toobit Announces The Listing Of SPORT (Sportcoin Network) For Spot Trading

Toobit is excited to announce the upcoming listing of SPORT (Sportcoin Network) for Spot Trading, set to go live on December 3, 2024, at 2:00 PM UTC.

About Sportcoin

Sportcoin Network is redefining the sports media landscape by creating a decentralized network for independent sports content creators , providing fans with fresh, unfiltered sports content in a single platform. Designed for those tired of mainstream media and repetitive narratives, Sportcoin empowers both fans and creators alike.

By purchasing SPORT, investors support independent creators, enabling them to produce authentic, high-quality content outside the constraints of big networks. The project emphasizes community-driven growth, transparency, and long-term value.

Tokenomics of SPORT

– Fair Launch: No presale, no airdrops-SPORT tokens are distributed equitably from the beginning.

– Total Supply: 181,000,000 SPORT tokens, all in circulation at launch.

– Team Allocation: 0% team allocation-team members will purchase tokens like everyone else, showcasing their confidence and commitment to the project.

– Burned Liquidity and Revoked Minting: Designed for long-term stability with no risk of manipulation.

Key Features

1 Content Creators:

SPORT supports independent sports journalists and media creators by providing them with financial resources through token distribution.

2 Platform:

Fans gain access to unique and diverse content while contributing to the financial independence of creators.

3 and Sustainable:

With no team allocation and a fair launch policy, Sportcoin Network fosters trust and confidence among investors and supporters.

4.A Vision for the Future:

SPORT is positioned as a long-term altcoin with the potential to become a top-100 cryptocurrency , bringing revolutionary change to the sports and crypto industries.

Trade SPORT on Toobit

Toobit is proud to list SPORT, reinforcing its mission to connect investors with transformative blockchain projects. Join the movement to reshape sports media by trading SPORT on Toobit starting December 3, 2024.

– Deposit of SPORT opens on 2024.12.02(UTC)

– Spot trading for SPORT opens at 2PM, 2024.12.03 (UTC)

– Withdrawal of SPORT opens on 2024.12.03(UTC)

– Transaction Network for SPORT isSOL

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

