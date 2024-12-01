PM Delivers Policy Statement To Parliament, Charts Course For Reform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan addressed the Lower House of Parliament Sunday, delivering his government's policy statement and seeking a vote of confidence for his newly formed cabinet. The session marks a crucial constitutional requirement for the to proceed with its mandate.Speaking before the 20th Lower House of Parliament, Hassan emphasized his government's commitment to King Abdullah II's vision, particularly as Jordan celebrates the 25th anniversary of the King's accession to the throne.The Prime Minister highlighted the continuation of political modernization efforts, which he described as "a central milestone in consolidating Jordan's comprehensive and responsible democratic model."In a wide-ranging address, Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering position on the Palestinian cause, declaring it would remain the kingdom's central issue.He emphasized several "red lines" in Jordan's position, stating that "Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are a red line, and we stand firmly against all attempts to change their historical and legal status."The Prime Minister stressed that the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland is also "a red line," pledging to confront any attempts to displace Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.He reiterated that the solution to the Palestinian issue must be achieved in Palestine itself, with the only path being the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on Palestinian national soil.Hassan emphasized King Abdullah's clear position that "Jordan will never be an alternative homeland for anyone," affirming that Jordan will remain the homeland of Jordanians, strong and dignified through its people's determination and Hashemite leadership's wisdom.The Prime Minister stressed that his government came with a "binding royal mandate" to serve Jordanians across all regions, pledging to maintain direct engagement with citizens through an institutional framework that prioritizes developmental visions and executive programs.Regarding national security, Hassan pledged absolute support for the armed forces and security agencies, positioning them at the forefront of government priorities. He emphasized their crucial role in maintaining Jordan's stability amid regional turbulence.The policy statement notably addressed the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, with Hassan asserting that Jordan would continue its efforts to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and prevent what he termed "illegitimate Israeli measures" in the occupied West Bank.Hassan's government must secure parliamentary approval through a vote of confidence to formally begin its mandate, a key requirement under the Jordanian Constitution. The confidence debate is expected to continue over the coming days before the chamber votes on the motion.