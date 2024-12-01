Fiorentina V Inter Milan Suspended After Edoardo Bove Collapse: Serie A
AFP
Florence, Italy: Fiorentina's match with Inter Milan was suspended on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed to the ground, Serie A confirmed to AFP.
Bove was rushed away in an ambulance as players and fans looked on in horror following his sudden fall with 16 minutes on the clock, with the match goalless.
