Storm Bora Kills Two In Greece, Leaves Widespread Damage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, authorities said on Sunday.

Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest until Tuesday.

More than 17 centimetres (6.7 inches) of rain fell in 12 hours on Saturday, the Greek weather service said.

Two men died on Lemnos in the Aegean sea on Saturday after the civil protection service issued an emergency alert for torrential rains and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.

One 57-year-old man died while trying to pull his car out of mud with a tractor, while a 70-year-old fell on his head outside his home.

Floods filled many fields on the island, whose economy relies on farming.

On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, said regional governor George Hadjimarkos.

He said scores of people had been evacuated. One bridge was swept away while cars were piled on top of each other after being carried by torrents.

Authorities have urged Rhodes residents to remain in their homes and have halted traffic for 24 hours while emergency services are "on maximum alert".