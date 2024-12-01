Amir Starts Monday State Visit To UK
12/1/2024 2:00:19 PM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Consort of HH the Amir HH Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani will begin on Monday a state visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of HM King Charles III.
HH the Amir will meet with HM King Charles III during the visit. His Highness will also hold talks with UK's Prime Minister and senior officials on strengthening strategic relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues of common concern.
HH the Amir will be accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.
