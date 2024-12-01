General Authority Of Customs Launches Huqoq Platform To Automate Legal Procedures

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of the General Authority of (GAC) HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal launched the "Huqoq" platform, a unified window designed to automate procedures for the Authority, its employees, and customs clearing brokers.

The launch of "Huqoq" aligns with the Authority's ongoing modernization and development initiatives aimed at enhancing the speed and quality of administrative procedures and operations across all customs domains.

HE the Chairman emphasized that the marks a transformative step toward full and comprehensive documentation of legal processes. He noted that "Huqoq" introduces a significant shift in handling internal investigations within the Authority, ensuring employees' rights, justice, and equality in all cases. This, he added, strengthens trust within the Authority and among its employees.

For his part, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at GAC Abdulaziz Tarad Al Hedhal highlighted that "Huqoq" is the first legal platform of its kind in Qatar. It embodies a complete digital transformation of legal procedures, including investigations, follow-ups, grievance filings, and administrative violation reviews.

The "Huqoq" platform offers several key services, including conducting electronic investigations into administrative violations and disciplinary actions with integrity and transparency; leveraging artificial intelligence to recommend appropriate penalties for employee violations; sending electronic notifications to employees regarding decisions made about them; Providing an electronic self-service for employees to submit grievances, which are then reviewed by specialists; and facilitating electronic payment of fines for customs brokers.

The platform underscores GAC's commitment to innovation, transparency, and operational efficiency.