Jordan, Iraq Reaffirm Support For Syria In Fight Against Rebel Groups

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman/Baghdad, Dec 1 (IANS) Jordan and Iraq on Sunday reaffirmed support for the unity, sovereignty, and stability of their neighbouring country of Syria.

During a phone call, King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

The king emphasised Jordan's solidarity with Syria, reaffirming its support for Syria's territorial unity, sovereignty, and stability, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

On Sunday, both Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held phone talks with their Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh.

Safadi expressed Jordan's concern over the developments in Syria, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a political solution to the ongoing Syrian crisis that resolves its consequences, restores Syria's security and stability, preserves its sovereignty, and eliminates terrorism, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

In their talks, the two Ministers agreed to maintain communication and continue efforts to achieve security and stability.

Meanwhile, in his phone call with Sabbagh, Hussein said destabilising the security and stability of Syria poses a threat to the security of Iraq and the region in general, urging regional cooperation to address security challenges and combat extremism.

On Wednesday, a major rebel offensive rocked the western countryside of the Syrian province of Aleppo, the first significant attack since 2016.

The assault was carried out by a coalition of rebel groups, mainly the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an al-Qaida-linked extremist organisation, to penetrate government-held territories.

On Friday, the rebels swept into parts of Aleppo after they were driven out of the city in 2016.

On Saturday, they advanced in Hama province in central Syria and took control of numerous towns and villages in the northern part of the province, after capturing key territories in Aleppo and Idlib.

Faced with overwhelming numbers of militants and multiple attacks, the Syrian army announced a temporary redeployment of its forces.

Syria's state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday that the government forces launched a counteroffensive in the northern countryside of Hama, reclaiming key areas from the rebel groups.