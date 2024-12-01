Thinkcarebelieve: Truth, Declassification And Scientific Journalism

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donald Trump's Appointment of Kash Patel as Head of the FBI and How He Will Set the Truth Free

Washington, DC, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve's Article:

Washington, DC- ThinkCareBelieve has published a new article about the President Donald J. Trump's appointment of Kash Patel as the next Director of the Bureau of Investigation. In interviews Kash has stated that he strongly believes that the United States is over-classified and that he will seek to disclose all information being held back , withheld mainly, he said, for the purposes of protecting the deep state. ThinkCareBelieve writes that many eyes are looking to Kash Patel to see if and when key truths will be made available to the public such as the JFK Assassination files, the entire January 6th information, the Jeffrey Epstein Black Book Client List, and various other important information owned by the American people but until now, kept secret from their knowledge.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also touches on a highly diminished public trust in a DoJ and an FBI that has been weaponized against the people and how Kash Patel intends to work with Congress to restore trust in those institutions. The article also discusses how the media has contributed to public misunderstanding and lack of awareness , then gives Kash Patel's message to the media saying,“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government, but in the media. Yes, we're gonna come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig Presidential Elections. We're gonna come after you. Whether it's criminally or civilly, we'll figure that out, but yeah we're putting you all on notice.”

ThinkCareBelieve asks the question "How will journalism change once the truth is openly made available to the public with supporting documentation?" The article then describes Julian Assange's approach to journalism which he called "Scientific Journalism" where he published verifiable source documentation alongside his articles and speeches in his organization, WikiLeaks. The public could verify and know the truth for themselves. This was a gamechanger and is a proven approach that will work well with the 24/7 Declassification Office that newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel intends to establish.

If we are going to make our world better for our children and grandchildren, then we are going to start with the truth. “You have to start with the truth. The truth is the only way that we can get anywhere. Because any decision-making that is based upon lies or ignorance can't lead to a good conclusion.” -Julian Assange





ThinkCareBelieve has two other recent articles-

When is AI Tech Harmful?

Money-Laundering in Ukraine





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###













CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: ... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog