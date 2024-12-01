Bydfi Adds CHILLGUY To Platform As Market Cap Exceeds $600M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange, and Web3 company, has announced starting pre-market trading for GOATS (GOATS), allowing users to engage in transactions prior to its official spot market listing. Participants can now access the GOATS/USDT trading pair in the pre-market product.

The listing of GOATS (GOATS) on Bitget's pre-market platform enables users to engage in trading the token ahead of its official spot market launch. This early trading opportunity allows participants to place buy and sell orders, offering the chance to secure positions in the market before broader accessibility.

By facilitating transactions during the pre-market phase, Bitget empowers users to potentially capitalize on market dynamics, assess price trends, and position their portfolios strategically.

GOATS is a Telegram-based collection game that capitalizes on the growing interest in memecoins and community-driven crypto projects. It aims to merge gaming enjoyment with the utility and potential of cryptocurrencies, fostering a community of goat enthusiasts and digital asset aficionados.

The Bitget pre-market platform provides a unique trading environment where buyers and sellers can agree on pricing and secure potential liquidity prior to an asset's public launch. This over-the-counter (OTC) structure fosters price discovery and allows users to reserve trades at agreed-upon terms in advance. Unlike conventional spot trading, pre-market trading on Bitget allows sellers to conduct transactions even without initial coin holdings, provided they secure the required tokens before final delivery. This mechanism has been crafted to offer flexibility and strategic advantages, enabling both trading parties to optimize their positions ahead of a public listing.

Bitget has become the go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts, offering an extensive range of over 800 coins and 900 trading pairs spanning ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently, TON. Since launching its pre-market trading platform in April 2024, Bitget has provided early access to more than 150 potential projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). The inclusion of GOATS in its handpicked range of tokens shows Bitget's focus on delivering access to forward-looking projects that align with the broader vision of Web3 development.

For more information on GOATS token users can visit the website .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use .

For more information, users can visit: Websit | Twitte | Telegra | LinkedI | Discor | Bitget Walle

Contact

Public Relations

Media

Bitget

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at