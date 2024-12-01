TBI Agents Investigating Bean Station Shooting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a shooting on Saturday involving an officer from the Bean Station Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a home in the 1800 block of County Line Road, where an officer responded as part of an ongoing vehicle theft investigation. After the officer arrived, he approached a man who soon ran from the location, resulting in a brief foot chase, during which the man reportedly fired at the officer, resulting in the officer returning fire, striking and injuring the man, who was subsequently hospitalized in Knoxville in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer's actions were justified in these matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI's involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom .

