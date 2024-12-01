PL: Chelsea Cruise To 3-0 Victory Over Aston Villa At Stamford Bridge

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 1 (IANS) Chelsea produced a commanding 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues were in control from the outset, with Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer all finding the net in a dominant display.

The match began with an early burst of from Chelsea. Just seven minutes in, Jackson capitalised on a quick counter-press when Marc Cucurella's low cross found him at the near post. Jackson's first-time shot was parried by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez but trickled in off the inside of the post, giving Chelsea a deserved lead.

Villa struggled to recover from that early setback, frequently giving the ball away in their own half, which invited further pressure from the Blues. Chelsea's second goal came just before halftime, showcasing their swift passing and movement. Fernandez exchanged passes with Palmer and fired a brilliant shot into the bottom corner to double Chelsea's advantage.

Despite Villa's efforts, Chelsea remained untroubled for much of the second half. Martinez was replaced by Robin Olsen at the break, but it was the Blues who continued to threaten. In the 78th minute, Palmer sealed the win with a stunning individual goal. Collecting a short free-kick from Noni Madueke, Palmer sidestepped his marker before curling a beautiful shot into the top corner, leaving Olsen rooted to the spot.

Chelsea's early dominance ensured that Villa never really posed a serious challenge, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez only tested sporadically, notably saving well from Ollie Watkins. The victory was a clinical display of Chelsea's growing confidence and cohesion under coach Enzo Maresca.

With back-to-back wins, Chelsea will be looking to build on this momentum as they move up the Premier League table. The Blues are now at third place, tied at 25 points with Arsenal, as they chase league leaders Liverpool.