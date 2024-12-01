(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ),

a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is proud to announce its recognition as the "Insurance Adviser of the Year - Africa" at the prestigious IJInvestor Awards 2024. This honor highlights ICIEC's role in advancing impactful initiatives that drive sustainable development and improve lives across Africa.



The award acknowledges ICIEC's pivotal contributions to two transformative projects. In Côte d'Ivoire, ICIEC partnered with AfDB to provide €194 million in insurance support for financing ESG projects. The facility will fund initiatives in renewable energy, education, pollution control, biodiversity conservation, health infrastructure, and sustainable water management, aligning with Côte d'Ivoire's Sustainable Framework.



In Senegal, ICIEC and Standard Chartered signed a €103 million insurance agreement to support the government's initiative to install 50,000 off-grid solar streetlamps in rural areas. This milestone advances renewable energy adoption, enhancing safety, boosting economic activities, and reducing carbon emissions while improving life quality in rural communities.



Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Officer-in-Charge of ICIEC, said:



"This award underscores ICIEC's commitment to enabling development that transforms lives and builds resilience in our member states. By facilitating innovative and impactful projects, we reaffirm our dedication to advancing sustainable growth and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals."



This milestone reflects ICIEC's leadership in leveraging Shariah-compliant insurance to catalyze development and empower member states to create lasting positive change.



About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time“AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook.

ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 114 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors includingenergy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.



