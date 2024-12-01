Turkey Frying Mishap On Thanksgiving Day Led To Massive Mansion Fire In Connecticut

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire broke out at a mansion on Weston Road, Connecticut, on Thanksgiving Day (November 28), following a turkey frying incident in the garage. The Weston Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residence at 3:42 p.m. after an automatic fire alarm was triggered, but as firefighters en route, 911 calls reported a garage fire. Upon arrival, the fire was found to have spread rapidly from the garage into the home.

Despite an aggressive attempt to contain the blaze, firefighters were hampered by dangerous fire conditions and a structural collapse. Additionally, a vehicle drove over the water supply hose, causing significant damage and halting water flow for several minutes, further complicating efforts to extinguish the flames. Defensive operations were initiated, and crews worked tirelessly for over 16 hours to battle the fire and complete overhaul operations.

| Thanksgiving 2024: From feasting to charity, how Americans celebrate holiday

The fire was deemed to have started in the garage, likely due to the turkey frying process, though the official cause is still under investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The house was declared uninhabitable, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

| Thanksgiving Day 2024: Here's why people in US cook turkey on Thanksgiving

Mutual aid was provided by several nearby fire departments, including Westport, Wilton, Redding, West Redding, Georgetown, and Easton. The Ridgefield Fire Department covered the town during the incident. Other agencies, including the Weston Police Department, Westport Police Department, and Weston EMS, also assisted with the emergency response.

| What is Cyber Monday? Here's what you should know about online shopping event

Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor expressed her gratitude, saying,“I would like to thank all the Weston volunteer firefighters, Weston volunteer EMS, WPD, as well as the mutual aid fire departments. Special thanks to the Weston Public Work, American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Danbury, and others for their invaluable assistance. I'm grateful everyone is safe.”