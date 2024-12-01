Americans Spent $10.8 Billion Online On Black Friday, A 10.2% Yoy Increase

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Americans flocked to digital platforms this Black Friday, spending a total of $10.8 billion online, a 10.2% increase compared to the same day in 2023. According to Adobe Analytics, this surge in spending highlights the growing preference for shopping during the holiday season.

Black Friday shopping in the US showcased a growing divide between online and in-store spending, as consumers increasingly opted for digital platforms to secure deals. According to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse and other analytics firms, while overall retail sales saw modest growth, online sales outpaced in-store performance significantly.

Key retail insights

Adobe Analytics revealed that Americans spent $10.8 billion online, marking a 10.2% increase year-over-year, with popular items including makeup, Bluetooth speakers, and espresso machines.

Mastercard SpendingPulse reported a 3.4% increase in overall US retail sales (excluding automotive) compared to Black Friday 2023. Online sales surged 14.6%, while in-store sales rose by just 0.7%.

Facteus highlighted an 11.1% growth in online sales, alongside a 5.4% decline in-store. When adjusted for inflation, these figures dropped to 8.5% online growth and an 8% decline in-store sales.

Salesforce noted US online sales of $17.5 billion, up 7%, driven by demand for home appliances and furniture.

Decline in foot traffic

Sensormatic Solutions reported a 3.9% drop in US in-store shopper visits during the holiday period from November 24 to 29, with Black Friday foot traffic specifically down 8.2% compared to 2023. This trend aligns with year-to-date patterns showing a 3% decline in in-store visits.

E-commerce retailers thrive

E-commerce platforms, including Shein, Temu, and TikTok Shop, experienced strong growth in sales during the week leading up to Black Friday , according to Facteus. These platforms, known for aggressive pricing and convenience, have become critical players in the holiday shopping landscape.

Broader trends

Black Friday has evolved from a single-day shopping event to a broader period, as retailers launch promotions earlier to attract bargain-hunters. While this shift boosts overall sales, it dilutes the concentration of in-store traffic on the day itself.