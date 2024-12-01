عربي


EU And European Coincil's New Leadership Team On Visit To Kyiv

12/1/2024 10:07:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Callas, and the new EU enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, visited Ukraine for the first time in their new position.

Azernews informs via Report that this was announced in a post shared on Kaja Callas' "X" social account.

According to "Deutsche Welle", they plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is what I said on my first visit after taking office: EU wants Ukraine to win this war," Kallas wrote.

It should be noted that on November 27, the European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission, which officially started its work today.

