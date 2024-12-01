EU And European Coincil's New Leadership Team On Visit To Kyiv
12/1/2024 10:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, the EU's high
representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja
Callas, and the new EU enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, visited
Ukraine for the first time in their new position.
Azernews informs via Report that this was
announced in a post shared on Kaja Callas' "X" social account.
According to "Deutsche Welle", they plan to meet with Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"This is what I said on my first visit after taking office: EU
wants Ukraine to win this war," Kallas wrote.
It should be noted that on November 27, the European Parliament
approved the new composition of the European Commission, which
officially started its work today.
