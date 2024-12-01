UAE Vice Pres. Leaves Kuwait After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit. He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal by Head of the Mission of Honor, Governor of Al-Farwaniya Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah. (pickup previous) ahm

