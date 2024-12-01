Security Operations Kill 8 Militants, 2 Soldiers N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- At least eight "terrorists" and two were killed in two separate engagements with security forces in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Sunday.

A statement issued by the military's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Baka Khel area of the Bannu district in the KPK on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, effectively engaged with the terrorists' location, and killed five militants while nine others were injured," said ISPR. However, a Pakistani soldier was killed during the operation, it confirmed.

In a separate operation in the general area of Shagai in Khyber district of the province, three terrorists were killed while two others were apprehended by the security forces, said military. It further confirmed that an officer of the Pakistan army who led the troops from the front was killed in the operation. The militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, as well as innocent civilians, read the ISPR statement.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

