White House Says 'Not There Yet' On Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

Washington: The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told US on Sunday.

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today. There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by broadcaster NBC.