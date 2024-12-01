White House Says 'Not There Yet' On Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal
Date
12/1/2024 10:02:28 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told US media on Sunday.
"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today. There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by broadcaster NBC.
MENAFN01122024000063011010ID1108943698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.