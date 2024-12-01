GPM Investments, LLC Launches Holiday Retail Campaign For The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) In 27 States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GPM Investments , LLC launched the MDA Holiday Retail Campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) mission at approximately 1,500 locations across the United States from December 1 through December 31, 2024.

For more than 13 years GPM Investments has raised funds to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate to empower families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We invite customers to participate in the MDA Holiday retail campaign by purchasing a $1 or $5 pinup or rounding up their purchase. Donations made by customers will be displayed on special MDA Holiday pinups in each location, showing support for MDA families. Donations to this year's holiday campaign may also be made directly online here .







“We are delighted to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support local families. These funds support critical research and care for individuals with neuromuscular diseases and helps them live in a world of limitless possibilities,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO Corp., which owns 100% of GPM Investments.“We are truly thankful for our incredible store employees and customers for their time and donations. This support will have such a positive impact on people in our community.”

"When communities come together to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the holiday season, it means we are able to offer more meaningful moments in life to our MDA families. Dollars raised from our retail partners and their customers translate into breakthroughs in treatments, access to clinical care and advocacy to educate and support people diagnosed with neuromuscular diseases,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA.“The generous partners supporting our annual MDA Holiday Retail Campaign are part of our family at the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We are proud to team up with these generous companies during the holidays, and we are grateful to their employees and customers who share our belief in the promise of the MDA mission.”

"I'm grateful to our partners at GPM Investments and all participating retailers, employees and customers who are raising funds this holiday season," said Amy Shinneman, MDA National Ambassador.“When communities come together across the country, it means so much to families like mine who see that they are not alone living with neuromuscular disease. These funds lead to so much progress in treatments, care, and access – and this support gives us all a lot of hope.”

MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #HappyHolidays on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About ARKO Corp. and GPM Investments, LLC

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: To learn more about ARKO, visit: .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

