Charis Bible College's Christmas Musical, The Heart Of Christmas, Celebrates 9Th Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charis Bible College

Heart of Christmas

Heart of Christmas 2

Heart of Christmas production will be performed in Charis Bible College's 3,500-seat auditorium.

- Charis Bible CollegeWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Heart of Christmas production is an inspiring, Broadway-style musical with stunning performances, breathtaking musical scores, and spectacular visuals. The Heart of Christmas will transport you through time and give you a new perspective on the birth and life of Jesus.Classic Christmas carols, along with original music by internationally renowned co-producers and co-directors Elizabeth and Robert Muren, support the tale's travel in time from the 1940s through present day.With a semi-professional cast of principles, joined by college and community actors, this magical Christmas production is appropriate for all ages. The multi-dimensional effect of live theater is supported by the cinematic effects of digital stage craft, transporting the audience across continents and through history.The Charis Christmas Market also returns again this year with a variety of local community crafters. Whether attending the production or not, the community is invited to visit the hall to peruse the selection of handcrafted Christmas gifts. This Market is free and open to the public before and after each performance. Support local artisans by stopping by!Performances are Friday, DECEMBER 13 at 6:00 pm, Saturday, DECEMBER 14 at 2:00 pm and Sunday, DECEMBER 15 at 3:00 pm at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.Tickets for reserved seating are $35 for 13 and up. $20 for ages 5-12. Children four and under are not permitted in the auditorium and no childcare will be provided. Purchase tickets today and choose your seat in The Auditorium at Heartofchristmas or call our helpline at 719-635-1111 for more information.ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECharis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ's perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 40 campuses worldwide. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege, on Facebook or on Twitter.

Michael Perini

Perini & Associates

+1 719-651-5943

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.