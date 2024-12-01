UK PM Starmer's Appointing New Transport Secretary Sparks Controversy
12/1/2024 9:13:00 AM
Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden has convinced that Sir Keir
Starmer is not a hypocrite for appointing Louise Haigh to his
frontbench.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, appearing on the BBC's
Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, was presented with a past
clip of the now-Prime Minister telling Boris Johnson that you
“cannot be a lawmaker and a lawbreaker” following the partygate
scandal.
McFadden earlier told Sky News that he did not“know who knew
what when” after being asked if the Prime Minister knew the full
story of Haigh's decade-old fraud criminal conviction when
appointed Transport Secretary.
Asked if Starmer was a hypocrite, McFadden said:“No, he's not.
I think he's appointed a good Cabinet. It's a more united cabinet
than I've seen in many years, and we're working together on this
plan for change that we're going to publish this week which will
set out our priorities.”
