Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulated Romania On Its National Holiday

12/1/2024 9:13:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Romania on the occasion of its national holiday.

According to Azernews , the Foreign Ministry has shared a post on X about this.

"We heartily congratulate friendly Romania on the occasion of its national holiday.

Happy birthday Romania!

AzerNews

No comment

