Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulated Romania On Its National Holiday
Date
12/1/2024 9:13:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Romania on the occasion of its national holiday.
According to Azernews , the Foreign Ministry has
shared a post on X about this.
"We heartily congratulate friendly Romania on the occasion of
its national holiday.
Happy birthday Romania!
MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108943646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.