Qatari Amir Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani along with his accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit. He was seen off at the Amiri Airport by Head the Mission of Honor, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (pickup previous) ahm

