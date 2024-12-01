Omani Deputy PM Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman's Deputy Prime for the Council of Ministers Sayyed Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit. He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal by Head of the Mission of Honor Governor of Al-Assima Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (pickup previous) ahm

