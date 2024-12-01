عربي


Omani Deputy PM Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit


12/1/2024 9:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyed Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit.
He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal by Head of the Mission of Honor Governor of Al-Assima sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (pickup previous)
