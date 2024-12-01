(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Understood. I will craft the requested news report adhering to the guidelines. Please allow me some time to ensure thorough research and fact-checking for accuracy. A judge ruled against the U.S. Treasury Department's decision to sanction Tornado Cash, citing the decentralized nature of the protocol. The court determined that Tornado Cash's immutable smart contracts, being autonomous and ownerless, do not qualify as "property," a key criterion for applying sanctions. The decision follows months of challenges arguing that such sanctions overreach legal boundaries. Tornado Cash, an open-source cryptocurrency mixer operating on Ethereum, was initially sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2022. The sanctions were aimed at curbing alleged misuse by entities such as the Lazarus Group, a North Korean cybercrime organization implicated in laundering over $1 billion through the platform. OFAC's move faced sharp criticism from privacy advocates and developers, who argued that sanctioning a decentralized protocol set a dangerous precedent for open-source technology. This legal outcome challenges the government's ability to regulate decentralized tools in cryptocurrency ecosystems. It underscores the difficulty of applying traditional legal frameworks to technologies designed to operate independently of centralized control. Despite the ruling, Tornado Cash remains at the center of debates over its role in facilitating financial privacy versus enabling illicit activities. The Justice Department is separately pursuing criminal charges against Tornado Cash cofounders Roman Storm and Roman Semenov. Both face allegations of conspiracy to launder money and operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Prosecutors claim their actions contributed to sanctions violations, including facilitating transactions for banned entities like the Lazarus Group. While Storm has been arrested, Semenov's location remains undisclosed. The ruling does not eliminate scrutiny of Tornado Cash or its developers, as the court acknowledged the legitimate concerns of law enforcement. However, the judgment has been celebrated as a victory for decentralization and the principles of blockchain autonomy, raising questions about how governments can enforce laws in the age of decentralized finance. The case is likely to influence regulatory approaches to cryptocurrency in the United States and beyond.">



