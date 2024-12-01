BJP Undergoes A Test Of Coalition Morality In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Dr. Gyan Pathak Despite leading Mahayuti in Maharashtra to an impressive comeback to power, the BJP and its leadership had to undergo a difficult test of coalition morality within NDA to such an extent that it could not name its chief before the term of the Vidhan Sabha expired on November 26. Shiv [...]">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943545