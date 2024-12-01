Melco's Jade Dragon Celebrated As One Of Asia's Top 100 Finest Restaurants By Tatler Best

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) MACAO SAR – OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2024 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment's Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon at City of Dreams has been honored by Tatler Best as one of Asia's top 100 finest restaurants. The distinction highlights Jade Dragon's devotion to the creation of exquisite masterpieces using the freshest seasonal ingredients and delicacies.

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau

Designed to transform the luxury hospitality landscape, Tatler Best is presented by Tatler Asia as the ultimate celebration of Asia's finest hotels, restaurants and bars. The new initiative showcases and honors the crème de la crème of hospitality across the region. At a celebratory event hosted in Bangkok between November 24-25, Melco's Jade Dragon was honored as part of the definitive selection of top 100 restaurants, meticulously curated by Tatler's discerning team alongside a panel of esteemed industry experts.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco , said,“Thank you to Tatler Best for the accolade and congratulations to the Jade Dragon team. The honor once again highlights the Melco team's exceptional dedication to pushing boundaries through providing guests with the most innovative and memorable experiences in hospitality and entertainment.”

With its spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon further maintains its top-tier Three MICHELIN-Star status for the sixth consecutive year. Setting the benchmark for fine dining in Macau, Jade Dragon's honors and awards include:

· Tatler Best 2024 (Top 100 Restaurants)

· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Three Stars)

· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2024

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2024 (Three Diamonds)

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

· Trip Gourmet Award 2024 (Diamond)

· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2024

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( ), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( ), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( ), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus ( ). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the"Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit . Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.