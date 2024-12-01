Deceptive“Sad Announcement” Emails Raise Alarms Among Cybersecurity Experts
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Cybercriminals have escalated their tactics by sending emotionally manipulative emails that falsely suggest a tragic event involving a close acquaintance. These emails, titled“Sad announcement” followed by the name of a known contact, have been identified as a method to trick users into clicking malicious links or divulging sensitive information. The messages often appear to come from the purported individual themselves, increasing their credibility. This scam first [...]">
