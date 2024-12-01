(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) New Students Enrolling in December Courses Enjoy Exclusive Double Rewards

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2024 – The Kumon Method was first established in Japan in 1958 and has developed over the past 60 years to become a worldwide phenomenon. Classes have been opened in over 60 countries and regions with over 3 million students. Kumon offers Maths, English and Chinese programmes in Hong Kong and Macau. The Kumon Method creates personalized plans based on each child's abilities, allowing them to learn without age or grade-level restrictions. Through studying the materials, children can independently explore new knowledge and gradually enhance their self-learning abilities. The learning materials are designed progressively from basic to advanced levels in small steps, ensuring every child can learn at their most suitable level. Instructors carefully observe children's learning abilities and personalities to provide effective guidance, helping them reach their full potential. This enables every child to learn at their“just right” level.

Breaking Learning Barriers: Kumon Launches Kumon Connect, Redefining Educational Experiences

As technology is changing rapidly, the Education Bureau (EDB) has launched”Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)” in Primary and Secondary Schools. Students can bring their own mobile computer devices to schools for learning activities to enhance the effectiveness of learning and teaching, classroom interaction as well as students' ability in self-directed learning, problem-solving and collaboration. As online learning resources become increasingly abundant and E-learning development matures, BYOD is becoming more prevalent in schools. In response to this trend, The Kumon Method, which has relied on paper and pencil for over 60 years, has recently undergone a metamorphosis and entered a new phase of“KUMON CONNECT”. Kumon's E-learning uses interactive online teaching and materials to enhance children's learning motivation, taking Kumon learning into a new era. Currently supported courses include Mathematics and English (EFL).

Kumon's E-learning platform differs from typical online learning platforms. KUMON CONNECT aims to achieve individualized learning while maintaining Kumon's time-tested characteristics. It's not simply converting paper materials into digital format; rather, it incorporates additional features to bridge the gap between instructors and children, facilitating communication that enables instructors to adjust progress according to children's abilities and implement truly individualized learning.

5 Instant Functions to Improve Learning Efficiency

The launch and development of the KUMON CONNECT online teaching platform not only digitizes KUMON's education system but also strengthens the connection between Kumon instructors, children, and parents. It helps instructors maintain close communication with children and provide appropriate learning guidance, offering tablet users an enhanced learning experience. KUMON CONNECT provides 5 real-time functions, unrestricted by time and distance, making children's learning more efficient!

1.Instant Feedback Function

Students can submit their homework as soon as they finish it, rather than having to wait until the following week to submit it in class. This allows the instructor to review the homework in a timely manner and allows students to see what they have done wrong in a short period of time, thus reducing the chance of repeating mistakes and making progress more smoothly.