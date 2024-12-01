US Action Against Adani A Telling Testament To Modi Govt's Crony Capitalism
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By K Raveendran The US chargesheet against the Adani group and the arrest warrant issued against Gautam Adani are the strongest indictment yet of the crony capitalism that has been playing out on the sides under the Narendra Modi government. The new developments shed light on the group's rapid expansion, often facilitated by connections to [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.