Forvis Mazars Celebrates New Network Formation In APAC, Announces Strong Growth In Singapore

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Global leaders converge in Singapore to mark new era of growth and collaboration

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2024 – Forvis Mazars, the global professional services network, celebrated the new formation in Asia-Pacific (APAC) on 30 October 2024 in Singapore. The event brought together key global and regional leaders, including Hérve Hélias, Chair of the Forvis Mazars Global Network Executive Board, and Matt Snow, Vice-Chair, to Singapore for the first time since the network's formation in June 2024. Pascal Jauffret, Head of Forvis Mazars in APAC and member of the Forvis Mazars Group Executive Board, and Tom Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Forvis Mazars in the United States, were also in attendance. This gathering symbolised the strength of this unique partnership, highlighting the network's dedication to providing clients with a truly global reach combined with deep local expertise.

Celebrating the launch of our new brand in APAC with our global leaders! (From left to right) Rick Chan, Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars in Singapore and Head of Audit & Assurance APAC; Hérve Hélias, Chair, Forvis Mazars Global Network Executive Board; Pascal Jauffret, Head of Forvis Mazars in APAC and member of the Forvis Mazars Group Executive Board; Matt Snow, Vice-Chair, Forvis Mazars Global Network Executive Board; and Tom Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Forvis Mazars in the United States.

Singapore serves as the regional hub for Forvis Mazars' APAC operations, leveraging the city-state's strengths as a global business and financial centre. This strategic decision provides Forvis Mazars with a strong foundation to serve clients across the diverse and dynamic APAC market.

Sustained double-digit growth in Singapore

Forvis Mazars in Singapore reported yet another year of robust financial results for the fiscal year ending 30 August 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth. The firm achieved a fee income of S$43 million, representing a 17% increase year-on-year. This consistent growth trajectory underscores the firm's strong market position, expanding service offerings, and the success of its client-centric approach.

Expanded service offerings and expertise

Recognising the evolving needs of businesses in the region, Forvis Mazars in Singapore has proactively expanded its service offerings. Since 2023, the firm has added restructuring and insolvency services and financial services consulting to its portfolio, allowing it to provide more comprehensive solutions to clients facing complex challenges. Building on this momentum, the firm is poised to further expand its capabilities with the addition of forensic investigation and compliance services in the near future.

Forvis Mazars in Singapore stands out as one of only two firms, apart from the Big 4, authorised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide audit services to the financial services industry. This recognition underscores the firm's deep expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services in this specialised and regulated sector.

“We are thrilled to report continued strong growth in Singapore, which is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients placed in us,” commented Rick Chan, Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars in Singapore and Head of Audit and Assurance, Forvis Mazars in APAC.“This sustained success, coupled with the strength of the Forvis Mazars network and our enhanced position as the regional hub, positions us for even greater achievements in the years to come.”

Investing in people and culture

This success also reflects Forvis Mazars' commitment to investing in its people and fostering a positive and supportive work environment. This commitment is exemplified by the firm's dedication to talent development and its continuously evolving human resources policies and practices to resonate with its multi-generational workforce. Forvis Mazars invests in holistic programmes that support employees' well-being, growth, and development. These programmes include initiatives that foster work-life integration, such as flexible work arrangements, mental health resources, and other initiatives promoting a healthy balance.