Saudi Endowment Investment Funds Reach SR1 Billion Milestone

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The net assets of licensed endowment funds in Saudi Arabia have hit a record SR1 billion ($266.67 million) in 2024, reflecting a significant growth of 29.3 percent compared to the previous year. This achievement marks a major milestone for the country's endowment sector, driven by the licensing of new entities and an expanding investment landscape. The growth in assets follows a noteworthy performance in 2023, where the total exceeded the half-billion riyal mark, reinforcing the momentum in Saudi Arabia's drive to diversify its economy. The General Authority for Endowments, which monitors the endowment sector, attributed this increase to several key factors, including the licensing of five new entities in 2024. This brought the total number of licensed endowment investment funds to 34, with 27 public funds and seven private funds. This surge in assets reflects a broader trend in Saudi Arabia's efforts to enhance the endowment sector's role in supporting long-term social, cultural, and economic development. The funds are primarily used for charitable and community-based projects, and their growing financial strength is seen as a direct result of enhanced regulatory frameworks and the increasing participation of private entities in the endowment market. The rise in the value of endowment investment funds comes as Saudi Arabia continues to implement various initiatives aimed at strengthening the financial sector and boosting its non-oil revenue streams, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This strategic vision seeks to reduce the country's dependence on oil exports and create a more diversified economy. Investment in endowment funds plays a critical role in fostering sustainable development across Saudi Arabia. These funds are used for a wide range of purposes, including supporting educational institutions, healthcare services, and cultural programs, in line with the Kingdom's social goals. The funds are also seen as a way to foster social cohesion by promoting charitable activities and supporting the welfare of disadvantaged communities. The increasing asset value also underscores the growing trust in Saudi Arabia's regulatory environment. The General Authority for Endowments has made significant strides in modernizing the sector by introducing new regulations designed to attract more investment and streamline the governance of endowment funds. These reforms have created a more transparent and efficient framework for both public and private sector participants, which has contributed to the overall growth in assets. Saudi Arabia's endowment funds are also benefiting from a growing interest from institutional investors, both within the Kingdom and internationally. The licensing of new entities has made it easier for local businesses and global investors to tap into the endowment market, creating a more competitive landscape that is expected to drive further growth in the coming years. The inclusion of private funds in the sector has helped to create a more diverse range of investment opportunities, allowing for more innovative and tailored investment strategies that align with the broader goals of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts. Experts have noted that while the growth in endowment fund assets is a positive sign of development, the sector still faces challenges. One of the main concerns is ensuring that the funds are managed effectively and ethically, with a focus on long-term sustainability. As the sector continues to expand, there is a growing need for robust oversight and accountability to ensure that the funds are used in ways that benefit society as a whole. In addition to expanding the scope of endowment funds, Saudi Arabia has been working to improve the financial literacy and technical expertise within the sector. This includes providing training and resources for fund managers, as well as implementing programs aimed at increasing public awareness of the role of endowments in the country's social fabric. By enhancing knowledge and expertise in the sector, Saudi Arabia aims to ensure that the funds continue to grow in value while serving their intended social purposes. The rise in endowment assets comes amid broader financial reforms in Saudi Arabia, with the government continuing to prioritize investments in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure. These investments are viewed as essential to the Kingdom's long-term economic strategy, which seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a leading player in the global economy. As part of this strategy, the endowment sector is expected to play a pivotal role in funding initiatives that support the Kingdom's transformation into a knowledge-based economy.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943498