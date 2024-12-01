Pioneering Collaboration: Over 300 Listed Companies Unite For Sustainable Growth In The GBA

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Listed Companies Summit 2024 Unveils the“Hong Kong-Best Headquarters Choice for Greater Bay Area Listed Companies” Initiative Empowering Mainland Enterprises to Leverage Hong Kong for IPOs and International Growth

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2024 – On November 25, the“Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Listed Companies Summit 2024,” hosted by the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, was successfully held in Hong Kong. Themed“Situated in Hong Kong, Uniting the Greater Bay, and Embracing Worldwide Opportunities,” the forum brought together over than 300 esteemed political leaders, industry specialists, and representatives from Hong Kong and A-share companies came together in Hong Kong for a dialogue.

Inauguration Ceremony for the“Hong Kong-Best Headquarters Choice for Greater Bay Area Listed Companies“ Initiative.

The forum officially launched the“Three Pillar Strategies” of the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies: ESG, industrial mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs, as well as the“100+ Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Alliance for Global Outreach.”

The Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,Mr Paul Chan Mo-po; the Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,Dr Qi Bin; the Founding President of Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, Dr Hooy Kok Wai; the Founding Chairman of Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies,Mr Zhong Xueyong; the Standing Committee Member of the National People's Congress, Legislative Council Member, and former Chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, Dr Hon Starry LEE Wai-king; the Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, and Chairman of the Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance, Dr Jonathan Choi Koon-shum; and the Managing Director and Chief China Economist of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited, Prof Ba Shusong, were the honorable guests who delivered speeches.

In keynote speech at the forum, Mr Paul Chan stated that the Greater Bay Area (GBA) has an economic scale equivalent to that of a medium-sized developed economy. It is one of the most dynamic and open regions in China, with flourishing state-owned and private enterprises and robust innovation capabilities. He anticipated that GBA enterprises would play a pioneering role in China's broader opening-up strategy.

Mr Paul Chan highlighted three strategic priorities for Hong Kong's role in the GBA's development:

Empowering Enterprise Growth: As a global financial hub, Hong Kong is committed to exploring and implementing initiatives that foster enterprise expansion, enhance its financial markets, and contribute to the nation's overall progress.

A Premier Hub for Globalization: Hong Kong remains the top choice for GBA and Mainland enterprises aiming for international growth. It actively supports these companies in setting up global or regional headquarters, treasury centers, and supply chain management operations.