Mubadala Capital Affiliate Moves To Take CI Financial Private

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) An affiliate of Mubadala Capital, the UAE-based alternative asset management firm, has reached an agreement to acquire Canada's CI Corp. in a deal valued at approximately CAD 4.7 billion ($3.36 billion). Under the terms of the agreement, all of CI Financial will receive CAD 32 per share, representing a significant 33% premium over Friday's closing price and a 58% premium over the 60-day volume-weighted average [...]">

