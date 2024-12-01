De Beers Group Proudly Supports The HKFDA 40Th Anniversary Gala Dinner By Sponsoring Ten Natural Diamond Pins

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – De Beers Group proudly supported the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024, taking place at Cloud 39 Ballroom, The Henderson, on November 26th.

De Beers Group proudly supports the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024 by sponsoring ten pins, which can also be worn as pendants, each set with a 0.20 carat natural diamond.



Acknowledging the significant role that natural diamonds have played throughout history in fashion, art and culture, De Beers Group sponsored ten pins, each adorned with a 0.20 carat natural diamond as a tribute to those who embodied the spirit of innovation and creative expression. The natural diamond pins were presented to four international couture designers participating in the“VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture” fashion show, as well as six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees.

The four international couture designers (from left to right): Charles de Vilmorin from France, Mohamed Benchellal from the Netherlands, Cheney Chan from the mainland China, and Kay Kwok from Hong Kong



The six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees: (Row 1, from left to right) artist Angelababy, Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd, and Marjorie Yang, chairman of Esquel Group. (Row 2, from left to right) Socialite Mira Yeh, the fashion brand pushBUTTON, and the digital fashion platform FabriX.

Through this partnership, De Beers Group aimed to foster a new generation of fashion and visionary creators who embraced bold aesthetics, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives, paving the way for a more conscious and dynamic future.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to ' ,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo-American plc group. For further information, visit .

About Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA)

The Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) was founded in 1984 by a group of successful and enthusiastic local fashion designers. As a non-profit making and self-financed organization, it aims to unite fashion designers, with both professionalism and expertise, to develop and better both their careers and the industry with and beyond the territory.

With supports from the industry and fellow designers in the past years, the Association has evolved to a key platform to share ideas and experiences through organizing fashion events such as catwalk shows, exhibitions, seminars, interviews and group discussions. Reputed not only as an official unit of Hong Kong fashion elites who provides excellent services with expertise, the HKFDA joins its force to promote the industry with other organizations and hence is recognized as one of the leading fashion institutions in Hong Kong, the Mainland and other cities in the Asia Pacific region.