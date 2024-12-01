Canon Medical Systems Expands The Boundaries Of CT Imaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tustin, Ca, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of two new CT systems (Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition, Aquilion Serve SP) at last year's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual congress, Canon Medical Systems (Headquarters: Otawara-shi, Tochigi, Japan; President and CEO: Toshio Takiguchi) will feature this year at RSNA (North Hall Booth # North Hall, #6713, #7313) enhanced CT technologies for Super and ultra-low-dose imaging. Canon Medical Systems is thrilled to announce that the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition has been awarded the 2024 Best New Radiology Device at the annual Minnies Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in radiology. Canon's unique approach of using Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technologies redefines how high resolution and low dose can be enhanced using conventional CT. The capabilities of Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) and SilverBeam Filter technologies have been expanded since their shared introduction to allow a wider variety of use and provide even better delineation of anatomical and pathological structures.

Precise IQ Engine

Powered by Altivity (Canon Medical's AI brand), Precise IQ Engine leverages DLR technology to maximize the scanner's inherent resolution to reconstruct 1024 matrix CT with excellent low-contrast detectability and no additional dose. Initially launched with a cardiac focus, PIQE Super Resolution is now available for cardiac, body, and lung (pending 510(k)).

Adaptive Iterative Dose Reduction 3D(AIDR 3D)

For more information, visit:

SilverBeam Filter

SilverBeam, an X-ray beam shaping energy filter, leverages the photon-attenuating properties of silver to selectively remove low energy photons from a polychromatic X-ray beam, creating an optimized energy spectrum for lung cancer screening. When combined with our Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction technology, SilverBeam delivers the sharpness and clarity required for confident lung imaging at ultra-low dose. We are now expanding SilverBeam across applications such as MSK, including trauma cervical spine scans (pending 510(k)).

For more information, visit:

“Canon Medical CT continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what is possible for CT imaging. The continued optimization of technologies such as PIQE and SilverBeam highlight our commitment to meeting our customers' needs by delivering excellent image quality at low dose. We greatly appreciate that Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition continues to be recognized for both its image quality and workflow enhancements,” said Naoki Sugihara, Vice President and General Manager of CT Systems Division at Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website:

Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 ...n

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.