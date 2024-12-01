Nagaland CM Reiterate The Urgency Of Resolving The Naga Political Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Dec 1 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Neiphiu Rio on Sunday reiterated the urgency of resolving the Naga issue and said that he had discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

Addressing the 62nd statehood day function here, he said that acting on decisions taken in the state cabinet meeting on November 16, a delegation led by him met Union Home Shah on November 21 in New Delhi for discussions.

Rio said that the Union Home Minister reiterated the urgency and discussed issues including the recent press statements by the NSCN-I-M's Chief Political Negotiator to note while resolving the issue remains a top priority, the formation of new groups and their internal divisions pose significant challenges.

Addressing on Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) issue, the Chief Minister remarked that a draft Memorandum of Settlement was submitted, on November 6 to the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasising a shared economic progress for all citizens and marking the beginning of a new era of partnership and collective growth.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six Eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backward tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung.

Rio said that after nearly two decades, elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were conducted recently, implementing 33 per cent reservation for women and consequently, 278 councillors were elected across 25 Urban Local Bodies, including 103 women councillors, constituting 37 per cent of the total.

He stressed on "Peace for Development and Development for Peace," and appealed to every citizen to strive together to take the state to greater heights.

The state government has initiated the construction of the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon, under the North Eastern Council (NEC), a pioneering effort to preserve and promote traditional Konyak architecture, sculptures, traditions, and cultural heritage, he added.

Rio mentioned that to establish a robust and reliable transmission system and to meet the projected load demand of 360 MW power of the state by 2030, the Department of Power has finalised a comprehensive transmission plan with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power.

He said the Department of New and Renewable Energy has completed the survey and investigation works for the development of the Lower Doyang hydroelectric power project in the Wokha district and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready.

Rio remarked that as a Prelude to the 25th Edition of Hornbill Festival, which began on Sunday, the Tourism Department in association with the Union Ministry of Tourism successfully hosted the third edition of the Autumn Festival in New Delhi and a Cultural Extravaganza Night at the Agri Expo at Chumoukedima in the state.

The 62nd statehood day celebration was enthralled with special performances by Rengma Chorale, Tseminyu who presented the song titled 'Ma Senyalo', meaning 'Praise Him', and Sangtam Cultural Group with the song titled 'Vingvingtii'.

The celebration also witnessed a war dance performed by the Sumi Cultural Troupe, the cultural dance 'SonkengJihang' performed by Khiamniungan Cultural Troupe, the folk dance 'Phita' performed by the Angami Cultural Troupe, and a folk song titled 'Bu Asho' presented by the Phom Cultural Troupe.