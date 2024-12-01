Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC Falls In UEFA Ranking
12/1/2024 8:08:31 AM
The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced.
The matches of the fifth round of the Champions League and
Europa League, and the fourth round of the conference League have
caused some changes, Azernews reports, citing
Idman.
The position of Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag has also changed.
Gurban Gurbanov's team, which lost to Lion at home with a score of
1:4, ranked 62nd.
The Aghdam club has 32,000 points. Qarabag has taken a step
back. Plzen Victoria left the Azerbaijani representative
behind.
Neftchi is tied for 175th place with 8,000 points. Azerbaijani
other clubs - Zire, Sabah, Sumgait are among those sharing 310th
place with 4,000 points, Gabala and Shamakhi 323rd place with 3,925
points.
The list is headed by Manchester City with 135,000 points.
