Senegal Demands Truth For French Colonial-Era Atrocities In West Africa

It has been rare not to come across crimes and murders left as a
legacy by the notorious French colonialism. Whether in Africa, New
Caledonia, or the North Pacific islands, we can read through a
range of materials, articles, and much more depicting French
brutality.
Perhaps in our ancient world history, the Barbarian Roman
culture will not be as memorable as the colonialist policy of
France, therefore the French barbarism will be omitted as a
shameful historical event, unable to find its place among
civilizations for a long time. Because history encompasses a
certain period of time, but French colonialism has continued from
the past to the present day.
The mass slaying of West African soldiers by colonial forces at
the end of World War II in Senegal remains shrouded in secrecy. But
Senegal's new government won't abide the mystery.
The middle school students in Senegal listened quietly one
afternoon this past week as their history teacher told a story most
of them knew already.
Here is an article about the recent French colonialism in
Western Africa published in the New York Times that leaves mouths
agape. The article states:
In 1944, French colonial forces massacred West African soldiers
who had returned from France after fighting in World War II, said
the teacher, Aminata Diedhiou.
Their school, in the town of Thiaroye, stands near the site of
the killings.
Why did the French massacre them, one student asked. How were
they killed, wondered another.
“I want to know more,” said Amy Sall, 16.
So does Senegal.
Ahead of the 80th anniversary of what is known as the Thiaroye
Massacre, Senegal's government has pressured France to fully
explain one of the most sinister episodes of its colonial rule in
Africa.
The calls for reparations echo campaigns demanding truth and
justice for colonial-era crimes committed across the continent. In
the former French colonies of West and Central Africa, where
several governments have curtailed ties with France in recent
years, few incidents resonate as much as the memory of
Thiaroye.
“Thiaroye could be the foundation for a Pan-African
consciousness shared by all African countries who have lost
citizens in the tragedy,” said Mamadou Diouf, a Senegalese
historian and director of Columbia University's Institute for
African Studies.
Mr. Diouf, who was appointed by the Senegalese government this
summer to lead a research committee on Thiaroye, called Senegal's
new attitude“indicative of a breakaway, a strong assertion of
sovereignty.”
A 15-Second Blood Bath
On the morning of Dec. 1, 1944, French colonial forces gathered
hundreds of West African men temporarily stationed at a garrison in
Thiaroye, on the outskirts of Dakar, the then-capital of French
West Africa.
It was supposed to be their last stop before home: Hailing from
a dozen African colonies, the men had fought for France in the war,
been detained in Nazi-run camps for years, and were now awaiting
financial compensation for years of service.
The money wasn't coming.
As tensions escalated between French and West African soldiers
who had once been brothers in arms, French officers vowed to“bring
back order,” according to a French military report written a day
before the killings.
They brought machine guns to Thiaroye, two battalions, a tank
and other military vehicles to“show so much superiority that the
mutineers don't think about resisting,” the report read.
Around 9:30 a.m., they fired more than 500 rounds of ammunition
within 15 seconds, according to archives consulted by Martin
Mourre, a French historian.
The first official death toll mentioned 35 West African deaths -
an“indispensable surgical operation,” an act of self-defense
against armed and aggressive men, claimed the French officer in
charge, in a report written days later.
But historians from France and Senegal say the real death toll
is likely closer to 400, and that the West African soldiers were
not armed.
They argue that discrepancies in military reports and the
preparedness of French troops pointed to a premeditated massacre.
The lack of information around the identities of the victims and
the whereabouts of their remains are other signs that France tried
to cover up a crime, they say.
“Hiding documents was a part of the imperial policy,” Mr. Diouf
said.“We have the French version. We need to write our own
narrative.”
Keeping 'Thiaroye' Alive
While much remains undisclosed about the events of 1944, Thiaroye
has permeated Senegal's public psyche in plays, poems and hip-hop
songs.“Camp de Thiaroye,” released in 1988 by the filmmaker
Ousmane Sembène, is a classic of Senegalese cinema.
Now, Senegal's new pro-sovereignty government is making it a
political issue.
Dozens of billboards commemorating the 80th anniversary of the
massacre have been displayed along Dakar's main avenues. In
Thiaroye this past week, construction workers were renovating a
military cemetery, which will be the site of the official
commemoration ceremony.
At the middle school where Ms. Diedhiou gathered students,
commemorations are held every year: Senegalese soldiers raise the
country's flag in the middle of the playground, surrounded by
students donning uniforms similar to those worn in 1944.
“We are happy to pay tribute,” Awa Samateh, 17, said as she sat
with half a dozen schoolmates under an orange tree between two
lessons.“But it pains us because the white men killed them for no
good reason.”
The school was built on the site of the military camp where the
West African soldiers were slain. Ms. Diedhiou said she was haunted
by the possibility of teaching close to where the victims may have
been buried.
The nearby military cemetery contains 35 graves, the official
death toll. But many in Senegal suspect that they are empty.
“These graves are a joke,” said Biram Senghor, whose father,
Mbap, was killed in 1944. At 86, Mr. Senghor said he had little
hope that he would ever learn the whereabouts of his father's
remains.
A Taboo No More
The economic, cultural and political ties between Senegal and
France have run deep since Senegal's independence in 1960.
For the sake of preserving those ties, Senegalese presidents
never confronted France about the atrocities committed in Thiaroye,
according to historians and intellectuals from both countries.
“Previous governments thought they had to beg France to
commemorate,” said Boubacar Boris Diop, a writer and intellectual
who has written a play on Thiaroye.“It is changing now.”
France has long maintained that it had given access to all its
archives on the killings, but cracks in that assertion have begun
to appear. For the 70th anniversary of the killings in 2014,
then-President François Hollande said the death toll was more
likely 70 - double the toll France had previously acknowledged, but
still far below historians' estimates.
“France isn't itself when it looks away from events that may
have tarnished its image,” Mr. Hollande said.
Last month, Senegalese archivists working for Mr. Diouf's
research group traveled to France to examine all of the archives
that could contain information about the killings.
“We will be able to come up with some information that will
allow people to ask for reparations,” Mr. Diouf said.
Only truth, President Faye said in his interview with Le Monde,
will help Senegal and France move toward a partnership“ridden of
painful remnants.” He also called on hundreds of French troops
still present in Senegal to leave. In another blow to France's
already-waning military influence in Africa, the government of Chad
ended a longstanding defense partnership between the two countries
last month.
Mr. Senghor, who was 6 years old in 1944, is still waiting for
the financial compensation that France owes his deceased father for
his service in France.
Mr. Macron said he wouldn't travel to Senegal for the
commemorations. Whether France will heed Senegal's requests is also
unclear.
While France has under Mr. Macron's leadership returned looted
artworks and acknowledged crimes committed in Algeria and Rwanda,
acknowledging responsibility for the Thiaroye killings could fuel
calls for reparations in other former colonies.
But, Mr. Senghor said,“If the French want to get well with
Africans, they must apologize and pay.”
- This article has been written by Elian Peltier and Saikou
Jammeh for the New York Times
