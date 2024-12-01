Kuwait's Permanent Representative To Arab League Stresses Training Programs' Importance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi stressed on Sunday the importance of cooperation between Kuwait and the Arab League in the field of training and capacity building of cadres.

This came in an opening speech of the introductory training program for Kuwaiti diplomats' activities of the Arab League sectors, with the presence of Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Administrative and Affairs Sector at the League, Ambassador Mohammad Al-Ajeri.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi welcomed the delegation of the Kuwaiti Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute visiting the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, noting that this visit comes to inform them of the League's work and its role in resolving regional and international issues, and supporting joint Arab action in various fields.

He stressed that the Arab League plays a prominent role in unifying the positions of Arab countries in international forums, expressing his happiness at strengthening cooperation between Kuwait and the League in the field of training.

He tackled the Kuwaiti role in supporting the Arab work system, which has extended for six decades, adding that Kuwait attaches importance to regional issues and gives them the required attention.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Ajery welcomed the diplomatic delegation and appreciated the keenness of the country to provide opportunities for Arab youth, especially diplomats to get to know closely the league, which considered the oldest among the other institutions of modern era.

He pointed to the distinguished historical and current role played by Kuwait in the work of the Arab League and its continuous contributions in all political, economic, cultural and financial aspects, as well as providing the League with distinguished functional cadres that contribute fundamentally to support the General Secretariat work.

Ambassador Al-Ajery praised the role of Kuwait in improving the humanitarian conditions in areas that are exposed to humanitarian crises, stressing that it has never stopped or delayed in providing support.

He stressed that the Arab League has been able to achieve many accomplishments since its inception on all levels politically, economically, developmentally, socially and media-wise.

The training program, which will continue until December 5, includes a number of introductory lectures on the Arab League, its inception and an overview of efforts in economic and Arab affairs, Arab national and social security, combating terrorism, legal treaties and agreements, in addition to efforts in the field of refugees and migration. (end)

mm













MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943308